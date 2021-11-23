Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Five held in Kaithal firing incident
Five held in Kaithal firing incident

A week after two bike-borne miscreants opened fire at a shopkeeper and asked him to pay 50 lakh in Pundri town of Kaithal, police have arrested five people associated with a gang for their involvement in the incident
Police said the main accused is lodged in Karnal jail in another case and was brought on a production warrant for interrogation. (IStock)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 12:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

A week after two bike-borne miscreants opened fire at a shopkeeper and asked him to pay 50 lakh in Pundri town of Kaithal, police have arrested five people associated with a gang for their involvement in the incident.

The crime investigation agency of the Kaithal police said the arrested accused have been identified as Ashutosh alias Kalu, Chander Prakash and Sukhdev Singh, of Yamunanagar, and Amit Kumar alias Mittu and Robin Singh, of Karnal.

Pundri DSP Ravinder Sangwan said the accused were associated with a gang operated by one Ankush Kamalpur. Police said the main accused and head of the gang Ankush Kamalpur is lodged in Karnal jail in another case and was brought on a production warrant for interrogation. He disclosed names of other accused involved in the incident.

The arrested accused will be produced in court for further interrogation. He said the police investigation is on to arrest remaining two members of the gang, Sumit and Virender.

Tuesday, November 23, 2021
