Five held with six illegal weapons in Kapurthala

Five persons were arrested with six illegal weapons on Tuesday. The accused are Fateh Singh, Arvinder Singh, Yadwinder Singh of Kapurthala district and Harwinder Singh and Amritpal Singh of Jalandhar district. Cops recovered four 7.65mm pistols and two .12 single barrel and double-barrel rifles from the possession of the accused. (HT Photo R)

“Acting on a tip-off, the accused were arrested from different spots at special checkposts set up across the district. The accused have confessed that they smuggled weapons from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh,” she said.

The accused were booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act in several police stations in Kapurthala and Jalandhar districts.