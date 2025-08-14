Search
Thu, Aug 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

Five houses of ‘drug smugglers’ razed in Hoshiarpur

ByHT Correspondent, Hoshiarpur
Published on: Aug 14, 2025 06:36 am IST

He said the demolition drive was carried out following a request from the block development and panchayat officer for police assistance. According to police officials, drug peddling has been rampant in Denowal Khurd village.

Police on Wednesday demolished five residential properties belonging to nine “drug smugglers” in Denowal Khurd, officials said. The structures had been constructed illegally on panchayat land with ill-gotten money, claimed Hoshiarpur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Kumar Malik.

Representational images
Representational images

“These five structures belonged to individuals who are habitual offenders. As many as 92 NDPS cases are registered against them,” he said.

He said the demolition drive was carried out following a request from the block development and panchayat officer for police assistance. According to police officials, drug peddling has been rampant in Denowal Khurd village.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Five houses of ‘drug smugglers’ razed in Hoshiarpur
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On