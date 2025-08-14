Five houses of ‘drug smugglers’ razed in Hoshiarpur

Police on Wednesday demolished five residential properties belonging to nine “drug smugglers” in Denowal Khurd, officials said. The structures had been constructed illegally on panchayat land with ill-gotten money, claimed Hoshiarpur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Kumar Malik. Representational images

“These five structures belonged to individuals who are habitual offenders. As many as 92 NDPS cases are registered against them,” he said.

He said the demolition drive was carried out following a request from the block development and panchayat officer for police assistance. According to police officials, drug peddling has been rampant in Denowal Khurd village.