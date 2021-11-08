Five more Covid deaths in Himachal, 60 test positive for virus

Himachal’s Covid-19 case count rose to 2,24,890 after 60 people tested positive for the virus on Sunday, while five more fatalities took the death toll to 3,762.

The highest 19 cases were reported from Hamirpur followed by 16 from Kangra, 10 from Mandi, seven from Shimla, five from Una and three from Bilaspur.

The active case count dropped to 1,216, while the recoveries reached 2,19,895 after 214 people recuperated. Three deaths were reported in Kangra and two in Mandi.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with 51,110 cases to date followed by 31,699 cases in Mandi and 27,604 in Shimla.

