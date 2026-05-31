Five more girls, including four minors, reported missing in Ludhiana

Five more girls, including four minors, have been reported missing from different parts of Ludhiana. Police have registered three fresh FIRs in connection with the case. The cases surfaced a day after three minor girls were reported missing in separate incidents across the city. Police said efforts are underway to trace the missing girls, who are all daughters of migrant workers, and ascertain the circumstances surrounding their disappearance. (HT File)

In the first case, registered at Salem Tabri police station, an 18-year-old girl from Mohalla Peeru Banda went missing on April 27 after leaving home, telling her family she was going to a school to seek admission to Class XI. When she failed to return, her family searched for her and later learnt that a local resident, identified as Sunil Sahni, had also been missing since the same day. Suspecting his involvement, the girl’s father approached the police and alleged that an FIR was registered only after he raised the matter with the ADCP.

“The police kept telling me that my daughter was an adult and may have married someone. But I only wanted to know where she was,” he said.

In another case, a 16-year-old domestic worker from Rajguru Nagar went missing on May 24. Her mother told police that the teenager returned from work around 7 pm, parked her bicycle outside Laxmi Narayan Mandir in J-Block and could not be traced thereafter. CCTV footage reportedly showed her walking away alone. Based on the complaint, Sarabha Nagar police registered a case against unidentified persons and launched an investigation.

In the third FIR, a 16-year-old girl from Kullewal and her two cousins, aged 14 and 15, went missing on May 27.

According to the girl’s mother, the teenager later contacted the family from an unknown number and said she was in Ambala with a youth known to them. She also informed the family that her cousins had boarded a train for their native village in Uttar Pradesh.

The family alleged that the youth had taken the girl away with the intention of marrying her.

Jamalpur police have registered a case against the accused youth.

Police said the two cousins have since contacted their families and shared their location, following which relatives left for Uttar Pradesh to bring them back.

Police said efforts are underway to trace the missing girls, who are all daughters of migrant workers, and ascertain the circumstances surrounding their disappearance.