Five more held for Fatehabad man’s murder

Fatehabad police on Wednesday arrested five more persons in connection with the killing of Balraj, alias Goli, who was shot dead on June 15. So far, police have arrested 13 persons in this case. (iStock)

The deceased had come out of jail on bail in an NDPS case and was facing 27 criminal cases.

The arrested have been identified as, Balraj, alias Ballu, Vikas Kumar, both from Fatehabad, Sanjay, Mukesh and Bindu Kumar of Rajasthan.

Fatehabad DSP Jaipal said that the deceased had attacked the main accused Ballu in 2019 and the Ballu killed him to take revenge.

“The accused had travelled to Punjab and Rajasthan to evade arrest and now they were arrested from Bahbalpur village. We will take them on remand and ascertain the role of other persons in the killing of Balraj” the DSP added.

In her complaint to the police, the victim’s wife Pooja had said that she along with her husband was going in their car to inspect their plot when the incident happened. “When we reached near Satish colony in Fatehabad, three bike-borne assailants started firing at our car. When my husband tried to stop the car, they fired shots at him and he sustained injuries. They also fired shots at me, but I escaped unhurt,” she added.