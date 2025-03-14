Menu Explore
Five poachers arrested in Palampur

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Mar 14, 2025 07:04 AM IST

Officials recovered five carcasses of the Himalayan Tahr, a species protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, along with one carcass of a Ghoral from their possession. Additionally, two rifles, live cartridges, and knives were seized.

A team from the forest department has apprehended five individuals for illegally poaching Himalayan tahr and ghoral in the Jia area near Palampur in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district.

A team from the forest department has apprehended five individuals for illegally poaching Himalayan tahr and ghoral in the Jia area near Palampur in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district. (Representational image)
A team from the forest department has apprehended five individuals for illegally poaching Himalayan tahr and ghoral in the Jia area near Palampur in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district. (Representational image)

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening, and the accused are currently in the custody of the forest department, which has launched an investigation into the matter.



Basu Kaushal, Conservator of Forests (CF), Dharamshala circle, on Thursday said that a tip-off had been received by the department on Tuesday evening, prompting the formation of a patrolling team. “At around 7.30 pm, a vehicle was intercepted on Diyala Road towards Jiya. Inside were five individuals, including the driver. Upon questioning and searching the vehicle, five sacks containing animal meat were discovered. Additionally, five severed animal heads and twenty feet were found. Of the severed heads, four belonged to Himalayan Tahr and one to a Ghoral,” she said.

“Following a detailed investigation, the individuals were taken into custody and presented before the JMIC court in Palampur. The court has granted the forest department six days’ custody of the accused, who are being held in a police lockup,” she added.

Follow Us On