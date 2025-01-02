Five suspended for graft in Panipat’s Israna: Minister

Haryana development and panchayat minister Krishan Panwar on Thursday said that five officials including a block development and panchayat officer (BDPO)-rank officer in Panipat were suspended from service for their alleged involvement in corrupt activities. Those terminated include Vivek Kumar, BDPO of Israna, the minister’s assembly constituency, along with two junior engineers Brahma Dutt and Vinod, accountant Dinesh and assistant Satpal from the same department, a statement quoting the minister said. (HT File)

The minister had received several complaints from the chairman of Israna block samiti, Harpal Malik about their corrupt acts, the statement added.

“A probe was conducted during which irregularities were found in installation of iron bench, hand pump and water coolers for drinking at public places. Instructions were issued for suspension and following which the director of the department issued the orders. The scam could be worth ₹3 to 4 crore, for which further probe will be conducted in the coming days. The accused have confessed to embezzlement of ₹23.85 lakh,” the minister said.