Five tricity students get over 99 percentile in CAT

Five students from the tricity secured over 99 percentile in the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024, the results of which were declared on Friday. CAT is a national-level competitive exam for getting admission to 21 Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other top business schools in India. (HT File photo)

CAT is a national-level competitive exam for getting admission to 21 Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other top business schools in India. There are two IIMs in this region - IIM Amritsar and IIM Sirmaur. University Business School (UBS) at Panjab University also admits students based on CAT scores.

Different IIMs will call these students for the interview round. The next stage of admissions includes essay writing and interviews. Most of the interviews are generally conducted between January & March. The final results will be declared in April by most IIMs.

The five students include Pranav Gupta who has secured 99.88 percentile and is a student at Thapar University. Atishay Mariya of Delhi University secured 99.76 percentile. Simar Madra of NIFT Mumbai scored 99.75. Naman Gupta scored 99.31 percentile and Amrinderpreet Singh of Punjab Engineering College (PEC) scored 99.26 percentile. All are residents of the tricity.

Mariya is a resident of Sector 15, Panchkula. He wants to pursue an MBA at IIM Ahmedabad or IIM Calcutta. His father Neeraj Mariya is a chartered accountant and mother Samita Mariya is a homemaker.

Madra is a resident of Sector 8, Chandigarh. Her mother Jasveen Sahota is an interior designer, and father Parampaul Singh Madra is a web designer and SEO expert. She aims to specialise in fashion and luxury brand management.

Amrinderpreet Singh, a civil engineering student at PEC, Chandigarh, resides in Sector 110, Mohali. He is the son of Baljit Singh, an assistant sub inspector in Chandigarh police. He wants to pursue MBA with specialisation in product management.