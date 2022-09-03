Flash flood wreaks havoc in Dharamshala’s Khaniara

A flash flood triggered by heavy rains wreaked havoc in Khaniyara, a village on the outskirts of Dharamshala town which is also a ward of the Municipal Corporation, on Friday afternoon.

Debris and muck entered many houses and shops and as per the initial reports, many houses and shops have also been damaged.

The road that passes through the local market and a bridge was also washed away. Damage has been caused to vehicles parked on the roadside and the gate of Indrunag Temple was also uprooted.

Relief and rescue teams rushed to the spot soon after receiving the information. No loss of life has been reported so far.

People ran to safety after the flash flood in Ghurlu Nullah, which locals said was caused by a cloudburst in the hills overlooking the village. No loss of life was reported

It is worth mentioning that the MeT department has predicted a wet spell till Monday next week with a yellow alert for heavy rains, thunderstorms and lightning from September 3 to 5.

The fresh spell of heavy rains may trigger landslides and flash floods and disrupt essential services like communication and water and electricity supply.

Several parts of the state experienced moderate rains in the last 24 hours. Nagrota Surian in Kangra got the highest 32mm rainfall, Bharari 27mm, Baldwara 26mm, Mehre 23mm, Bijahi 22mm, Gohrar and Bilaspur 13mm each, Bhoranj 9mm and Nahan 3mm.