Flash flood wreaks havoc in Dharamshala’s Khaniara
A flash flood triggered by heavy rains wreaked havoc in Khaniyara, a village on the outskirts of Dharamshala town which is also a ward of the Municipal Corporation, on Friday afternoon.
Debris and muck entered many houses and shops and as per the initial reports, many houses and shops have also been damaged.
The road that passes through the local market and a bridge was also washed away. Damage has been caused to vehicles parked on the roadside and the gate of Indrunag Temple was also uprooted.
Relief and rescue teams rushed to the spot soon after receiving the information. No loss of life has been reported so far.
People ran to safety after the flash flood in Ghurlu Nullah, which locals said was caused by a cloudburst in the hills overlooking the village. No loss of life was reported
It is worth mentioning that the MeT department has predicted a wet spell till Monday next week with a yellow alert for heavy rains, thunderstorms and lightning from September 3 to 5.
The fresh spell of heavy rains may trigger landslides and flash floods and disrupt essential services like communication and water and electricity supply.
Several parts of the state experienced moderate rains in the last 24 hours. Nagrota Surian in Kangra got the highest 32mm rainfall, Bharari 27mm, Baldwara 26mm, Mehre 23mm, Bijahi 22mm, Gohrar and Bilaspur 13mm each, Bhoranj 9mm and Nahan 3mm.
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
Protests galore at Panjab University: Student body flags fee hike, safety concerns
Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad joined fellow student bodies in protesting against the Panjab University administration, holding a demonstration outside the vice-chancellor's (V-C) office on Friday and submitting a memorandum with 16 demands. ASA protest continues Meanwhile, members of Ambedkar Students Association's protest outside the V-C office entered the 28th day as PU officials did not send out a reply. Protests against the warden of Girls Hostel 4 also continued outside the V-C office.
Chandigarh | Light rain likely over weekend
After light rain was seen in parts of the city on Friday, India Meteorological Department said that chances of light rain will continue over the weekend as well. Speaking about this, IMD officials said that while the monsoon system had remained dormant in August, it is likely to bring some rain in September. The maximum temperature went down from 35.4C on Thursday to 34.5C on Friday.
Sippy Sidhu murder: High court reserves judgment on bail plea from Kalyani
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday reserved its judgment on the bail plea of Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder case of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, better known as Sippy Sidhu, in September 2015. The high court bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur passed the order after perusing the case record, which it had summoned for Friday's hearing. Earlier, CBI and Kalyani's counsels concluded their arguments with respect to the case.
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
