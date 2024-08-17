Flashflood alert issued for four districts in Himachal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued flashflood alert for Kangra, Chamba, Sirmaur and Shimla districts of Himachal Pradesh, as the rains continue to lash parts of the state. A landslide in Himachal’s Kinnaur blocked the NH 5. (HT )

The weather office has predicted showers to continue in the coming days, with officials saying that surface run-off or inundation may occur in some fully saturated soils and low-lying areas due to expected rainfall occurrence in the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, IMD’s Shimla office has also predicted heavy rains to continue till August 22 and most of the districts of the state will remain under a yellow alert of heavy rainfall during this period.

The weather office said that thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in the Plain or low hills and mid hills districts of the state for next five days.

Light to moderate rain occurred at many places over the state during the last 24 hours. During this period, Dalhousie in Chamba district, Baijnath and Palampur in Kangra district received the highest rainfall of 6 cm each, followed by Kandaghat in Solan with 4 cm rainfall and Dharamshala in Kangra with 2 cm rainfall. Rampur Bushar in Shimla and Mandi each received 1 cm rainfall.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority, a total of 116 roads including 1 National Highway were reported blocked in the state on Friday while 21 electricity lines and 11 water supply schemes remained disrupted.