Flights land at Srinagar, Jammu airports, schools open in non-border dists

Commercial flight operations resumed at Srinagar and Jammu airports on Tuesday, six days after being suspended amid hostilities between India and Pakistan, said officials. Students walk to attend classes in Srinagar on Tuesday. (AFP)

They said schools and colleges also opened in non-border areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

Airport director Javed Anjum said the first flight, coming from Delhi, landed in Srinagar around 1.20 pm. “Four flights operated on Tuesday,” he added.

On normal days, the airport operates around 100 flights, facilitating approximately 16,000 to 17,000 passengers.

Air India, Air India Express and SpiceJet are among the main airliners operating from the airport.

Jammu airport director Sanjeev Kumar Garg said, “Air India Express flight operated on Delhi-Jammu-Srinagar route and back.”

“We have been in Srinagar since May 4 and our return flight scheduled for May 10 was cancelled owing to all this (situation). Now, we are returning and we are thankful to airport authorities. Everything is fine and safe,” a Mumbai resident said in a video shared by the Srinagar airport’s X account.

Indigo had cancelled operations for Tuesday after reports of drone intrusions in Samba on Monday evening.

Commercial flight operations were suspended on May 7 after Operation Sindoor, India’s precision missile strikes at terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. The operations were disrupted at 32 airports.

Hajj pilgrimage flights will resume from Wednesday, Anjum said.

A total of seven Hajj flights between May 7 and 12 were cancelled. There will be three such flights on May 14 and 15, and a new schedule for the cancelled trips will be released soon, officials said.

As life moved towards normalcy, schools and colleges in non-border areas opened in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. From early morning, students could be seen rushing to schools.

“The classwork resumed and there was a lot of chatter about the war-like situation over the past six days,” said M Kabir, a high school student in Srinagar. The regular work across all campuses of the Kashmir University will resume on Wednesday, an official of the varsity said in a communication. “However, the students residing in border areas may join from on Monday, May 19,” the communication said. The educational institutions were closed from May 9.