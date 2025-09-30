Flood-relief compensation to be distributed before Diwali: Punjab CM

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday assured that the government will start disbursing flood-relief compensation to affected individuals before Diwali. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann addressing the House on the concluding day of the special assembly session in Chandigarh on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Mann made the announcement on the final day of the two-day special assembly session, convened to discuss the recent floods that caused unprecedented devastation in the state.

The Punjab government, according to the CM, is expected to complete the girdawari by October 15 and will subsequently start disbursing the compensation to the affected farmers and residents before Diwali.

The CM hit out against central ministers visiting the flood-affected parts of Punjab, remarking that they were on “disaster tourism” and “only wasting time of our police and administrative staff”.

He further bemoaned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had the time to meet the governor, a selected representative, whereas the chief minister, an elected representative, was ignored. PM Modi had visited Punjab on September 9 and conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas.

The assembly also unanimously passed the “Rehabilitation of Punjab” resolution, seeking a special package of ₹20,000 crore from the central government while declaring that the announcement of ₹1,600-crore flood relief package by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was insufficient, delayed and remained undisbursed.

“The meagre package of ₹1,600 crore announced by the Centre has not been transferred to the state treasury and the Prime Minister’s Office has not responded to the chief minister’s repeated request for a meeting,” said the resolution, condemning the lack of response and the failure of the BJP-led Union government to sanction a special financial package commensurate with the scale of the worst floods faced by Punjab in decades.

The resolution added that the state had witnessed the worst floods since 1988, impacting over 34 lakh people and destroying crops on nearly 5 lakh acres, large-scale loss to livestock, and damage to private and public infrastructure.

Due to incessant rainfall in the catchment areas of three rivers – Sutlej, Ravi and Beas – large swathes of land in the state remained inundated for nearly a month, leading to widespread devastation.

Speaking in the house, CM Mann said he will meet Union home minister Amit Shah to press for the special package.

Relief for crop loss enhanced

Mann informed the House that in line with the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) norms, the state government had decided to enhance the compensation for 26 to 33% crop loss from existing ₹2,000 per acre to ₹10,000, for 33 to 75% crop loss from ₹6,800 to ₹10,000 and for 75 to 100% crop loss from ₹6,800 to ₹20,000.

The CM assured that the state government will also give ₹47,500 per hectare ( ₹18,800 per acre) to farmers whose land had been eroded by the rivers. For the repair of fully damaged houses, the government will provide a compensation of ₹1.20 lakh and ₹35,100 for partially damaged houses.

“The relief work to save the victims is over and I thank everyone who volunteered. Now, it is time to start rehabilitation work,” said the CM, while announcing ₹7,200 per acre for desilting of sand from the flood-affected fields and 2 lakh quintal wheat seeds for fresh cultivation.

Lashing out at Opposition parties, the CM asked them to explain the rationale behind opposing the Rangla Punjab Fund, established by the state government for flood-relief contributions from corporates and other philanthropists.

Taking a dig at the mock assembly session held by the BJP on Monday, Mann said the elected members of the BJP were not present in the real session, but participating in a fake session.