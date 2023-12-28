Flyers to undergo thermal screening at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport

All international travellers arriving at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport in Chandigarh will have to undergo thermal screening at the airports. If any passenger is found to be symptomatic for Covid-19, she or he will be immediately isolated and taken to a designated medical facility as per the health protocol, the ministry of health and family welfare said in its latest guidelines. If any passenger is found to be symptomatic for Covid-19, she or he will be immediately isolated and taken to a designated medical facility as per the health protocol, the ministry of health and family welfare said in its latest guidelines. (AP)

The ministry issued guidelines for international arrivals amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, with regular updates. The latest guidelines are prompted by the emergence of the new JN1 variant in China, coinciding with reported Covid-positive cases in the country.

Passengers showing symptoms of Covid-19 during travel will be isolated following standard protocol.