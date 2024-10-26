Focus on freeing SGPC from SAD’s influence: Jagir Kaur

Accusing the Badal family, mainly Sukhbir Singh Badal, of controlling the affairs of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Jagir Kaur (70), presidential candidate of the Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD) rebel group for the gurdwara body polls, on Friday released her manifesto, stating that her group’s motive is to “free” the SGPC. Jagir Kaur. (HT File)

Addressing a press conference in Jalandhar, she said, “The Sikh community has lost its trust in the SGPC due to its poor functioning. The recent incidents of threats given to jathedars by Akali leader Virsa Singh Valtoha, political interference of Badals forcing SGPC to pardon Dera Sabha Sauda chief, Sukhbir Badal being declared ‘tankhayia’ over mistakes, including incidents desecration of Guru Granth Sahib, raise questions over the working of the SGPC,” Kaur said.

She added that she would help free the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, from “political interference” and to streamline the working of the jathedars appointed by the SGPC from time to time.

Taking a jibe at the SAD for not contesting upcoming by-polls in the state, Jagir Kaur said, “The Akal Takht has barred Sukhbir to participate in the bypolls but the whole leadership of Akali Dal decided not to contest elections. Where are the working president and other office-bearers of the party now?”

Jagir Kaur remained the SGPC president thrice in 1999, 2004 and 2020 from the SAD group. In 2000, Kaur was forced to step down as the SGPC chief after she was accused of murdering her 19-year-old daughter. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered a first information report against her. She was acquitted by the Punjab and Haryana high court in 2018.

In 2022, Kaur revolted against SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and even contested the SGPC elections unsuccessfully the same year. She was expelled for “anti-party” activities but rejoined the Badal faction in March this year before the Lok Sabha elections. She again parted ways within a few months to become a core member of the SAD’s splinter group. The SGPC polls are slated for October 28.