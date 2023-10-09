News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Focus on revenue generation instead of increasing debt: Congress to Punjab govt

Focus on revenue generation instead of increasing debt: Congress to Punjab govt

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 09, 2023 07:08 AM IST

Punjab Congress treasurer and former MLA Amit Vij on Sunday expressed concern over the financial situation of the state, asking the state government to focus on generating revenue instead of increasing debt

Chandigarh : Punjab Congress treasurer and former MLA Amit Vij on Sunday expressed concern over the financial situation of the state, asking the state government to focus on generating revenue instead of increasing debt.

Punjab Congress treasurer and former MLA Amit Vij on Sunday expressed concern over the financial situation of the state, asking the state government to focus on generating revenue instead of increasing debt.
Punjab Congress treasurer and former MLA Amit Vij on Sunday expressed concern over the financial situation of the state, asking the state government to focus on generating revenue instead of increasing debt.

In a statement, Vij said before the elections, AAP assured to earn additional revenue of 52,000 crore every year from savings from mining and contracts, but on the contrary its government has imposed a debt of 50,000 crore on the people of the state.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

He said that at this rate, the debt would reach 66,000 crore by the end of the year. “Due to which our interest payment instalment with the loan will increase, reducing our ability to invest in capital projects and central government sponsored schemes. We can avail the benefits of these schemes only if we contribute 50% of the amount,” he added.

The Congress leader said the government should work to achieve the revenue target by investing capital and opening industries. “As a responsible Opposition, we are ready to extend 100% support in the interest of the state,” he said. Vij also termed the conflict between the chief minister and the governor “unfortunate”.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out