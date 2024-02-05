Foggy morning as cold conditions persist in Punjab, Haryana

Cold weather conditions prevailed in Punjab and Haryana on Monday, with Amritsar recording a low of 4.2 degrees Celsius. Commuters making their way through rain in Amritsar that recorded a low of 4.2 degrees Celsius on Monday. (Sa,eer Sehgal/HT)

Fog was also witnessed at many places in Punjab, according to the MeT department in Chandigarh.

Ludhiana and Patiala experienced cold weather conditions at 9.6 and 11.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Pathankot, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur recorded a low of 7.3, 6.6, 5.5 and 6.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a minimum of 11.5 degrees Celsius, while Hisar’s low was 10.3 degrees Celsius.

Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa registered a low of 13.5, 9, 12.8, 10.1 and 8.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a minimum of 11.5 degrees Celsius.