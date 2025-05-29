Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Follow all Covid safety guidelines: Haryana health minister

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
May 29, 2025 09:06 AM IST

She emphasised that public health and safety is the government’s top priority.Rao also said timely action and strict adherence to preventive measures can significantly curb the spread of the virus, and that there is no need to panic.

Haryana health minister Arti Singh Rao on Wednesday urged the public and healthcare officials to remain vigilant and proactive about the spread of Covid-19 infections.

Haryana health minister Arti Singh Rao on Wednesday urged the public and healthcare officials to remain vigilant and proactive about the spread of Covid-19 infections. (HT File)
A total of 16 Covid cases have been reported in Haryana recently.

In response to a query on Covid cases in Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini too, on Wednesday, said that the health department is fully prepared to handle the situation.

