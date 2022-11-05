Food delivery giant penalised for selling products above MRP

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-I has directed Bundl Technologies Private Limited, operating business as Swiggy, an online food delivery platform, to pay ₹10,000 as compensation to a Sector-37 resident For selling products at higher rates than their maximum retail price.

Mohit Sharma, 28, had moved the commission saying that the Bengaluru based Bundl Technologies was indulging in unfair trade practices by overcharging for products.

Disposing of the complaint, the commission ordered the giant to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for causing stress to the complainant and ₹1,500 as costs of litigation.

The complaint

The complainant said he had used the app to get groceries delivered to his house in Chandigarh on November 25, 2021. He added that the 250 gm date crown pack showed a ₹174 price and was sold at a discounted price of ₹158. However, when the product was delivered to him, the MRP mentioned on the product was ₹117.

Thereafter, the complainant approached the customer care of the said app and raised his concern. The customer care team provided a refund of the differential amount i.e. total of ₹44 for two boxes.

On December 25, 2021, he placed another order for groceries through Swiggy and the same was delivered to his house. The price mentioned on the app was ₹158, while the discounted price was ₹126. However, when the said product was delivered, the MRP once again read ₹117. He again raised the issue with the customer care and received ₹9 as refund.

He later filed a complaint with the commission and since no representative of the Bundl Technologies appeared on their behalf despite summons being served, they proceeded ex-parte.

The order

The commission, while disposing of the complaint, said, “One thing is very clear on record Bundl Technologies Private Limited had displayed higher price i.e. ₹139 than the actual price of the product i.e. MRP of ₹117, which is also evident from the copy of package/label.”

“Thus the allegations made by the complainant about the two incidents stand proved that there is unfair trade practice on the part of the Bundl Technologies Private Limited, as it overcharged the complainant for the product sold through its app and the complainant is entitled for the reliefs claimed, especially when the entire evidence led by him has gone unrebutted,” the order further read.

