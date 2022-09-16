Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Food grain transportation scam: Commission agent arrested from Mullanpur Dakha

Food grain transportation scam: Commission agent arrested from Mullanpur Dakha

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 16, 2022 01:16 AM IST

The vigilance bureau on Thursday arrested a commission agent (arthiya) from Mullanpur Dakha in the alleged ₹ 2,000 crore food grain transportation scam case

This is the third arrest in the food grain transportation scam case. Earlier, VB had arrested a contractor Telu Ram and former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu. (Representative image)
This is the third arrest in the food grain transportation scam case. Earlier, VB had arrested a contractor Telu Ram and former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu. (Representative image)
ByTarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana

The vigilance bureau on Thursday arrested a commission agent (arthiya) from Mullanpur Dakha in the alleged 2,000 crore food grain transportation scam case.

The accused has been identified as Krishan Lal alias Dhoti Wala, 50, and 12 lakh in cash was recovered from his possession.

This is the third arrest in the case. Earlier, VB had arrested a contractor Telu Ram and former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, vigilance bureau) Ravinder Pal Singh Sandhu said that during probe, it came to fore that Lal used to procure food grains from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar at cheap rates and sold to in Punjab for higher prices. Sandhu added that it has also come to light that low-quality food grains procured from other states were being mixed with high quality ones in Punjab. Lal was also allegedly involved in bogus billing connected to irregularities in tenders.

The SSP added that the Lal runs a commission agent shop in Mullanpur Dakha and personally knows Ashu and Rakesh Kumar Singla, former deputy director of food and civil supplies.

The vigilance bureau also summoned six officials from the food and civil supplies department for questioning in connection with the missing files of Singla’s appointment as chief of vigilance committee (CVC) in the department, which was allegedly cleared by Ashu. The six officials joined the investigation on Thursday.

Ashu was arrested by the vigilance bureau on August 22 and is lodged in Patiala Jail.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Tarsem Singh Deogan

    Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out