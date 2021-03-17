Foodgrain procurement: Existing quality norms to apply but land record a must, FCI tells Punjab

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) on Tuesday conveyed to the Punjab government that it would require farmers’ land records for wheat procurement, expected to begin from April 1, but the crop will be procured as per the existing quality norms fixed by it.

At a meeting attended by top officials of the state food department and the FCI, it was clarified that a move for tightening quality checks was at a proposal stage and a nod from the Union food and public distribution ministry was awaited.

“We have received directions from the Centre to procure wheat as per the existing norms,” said a deputy general manger-rank official of the FCI. “There is no change in the condition for giving farad (land record) at time of selling the produce, which we plan to introduce from this year in the upcoming procurement,” he added.

“Most of the issues related to the procurement were settled in today’s meeting, however, what goes pending is land record issue, as to procure farad by 10 to 12 lakh farmers is a big exercise and a cost is also involved. There are other technicalities such as the land division has not taken place in a large number of cases. Original owners are not alive and land division has not taken place in name of the legal heirs and at least one-fourth agriculture land in state is given on ccontract,” said food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

Ashu said he would take up the issue with the CM at a meeting scheduled on March 22. “Procuring farad (land record) from the state’s revenue department involves a lengthy process and it comes at a cost (of ₹20 per page). Who will bear the cost?” asked Ashu, adding that it was not practical to handle pressure of giving farads to a large number of farmers in a short span of time.

FCI not willing to procure big stocks

The FCI has shown reluctance to procure big stocks of produce in the upcoming rabi procurement season. As per reports, the Punjab government, while dividing share among the FCI and four state procurement agencies (Pungrain, Punsup, Markfed and Punjab state ware housing corporation), asked the former to purchase 20% of the total stocks but it insisted on cutting down quota to 15%.

“Actually, they will procure even lesser,” said an officer from state food department. As per an estimate, 132 lakh tonne of wheat is expected to come for procurement in the upcoming season. FCI’s regional head Arshdeep Thind represented the corporation and principal secretary state food department KAP Singh and director Ravi Bhagat alongwith the food minister was also present.

New proposal for quality norms

As per recommendations of the FCI sent to the Union food and PDS ministry for approval, the reduction in moisture level in wheat crop has been proposed from 14% to 12% has been proposed. It has recommended to permit damaged grain from 4% to 2%.

In paddy, reduction in permissible limit of foreign matter from 2% to 1% has been proposed, discoloured grain from 5 to 3% and reduction in add mixture of lower-class paddy to 5 from 6%.