Foodgrain transportation scam: VB questions father, cousin of Bharat Bhushan Ashu’ PA
VB had booked Pankaj Malhotra, Bhushan Ashu’ PA, on August 17, in the case of allotting transportation tenders on fake registration numbers of vehicles
As part of its probe into the alleged foodgrains transportation tenders scam, the Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Tuesday questioned former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s father and the cousin of the accused’s personal assistant Pankaj Meenu Malhotra.
A vigilance official said Malhotra’s father and cousin were summoned to appear at the office on Tuesday and were sent home after questioning. A hunt is on for the arrest of Malhotra, who is still at large.
The bureau had booked Malhotra on August 17, in the case of allotting transportation tenders on fake registration numbers of vehicles. Vigilance officials said Malhotra was directly involved in ensuring tender allotment to favourable persons.
VB has already sought details, from the municipal corporation (MC) records, on properties owned by Malhotra after the probe found that the accused owned units in prime locations across the city, most of which were acquired in a span of a few years. These included a house, commercial buildings, hotels in areas like near Middha chowk area, Model Gram among others.
Officials also sent a list of about half a dozen properties linked with Malhotra to the MC for ascertaining whether any building plans have been approved against the units or not.
Speaking of the same, MC head draftsman MS Bedi said the civic body has received a letter from the vigilance seeking information on approvals against the listed building.
“A few buildings are over one or two decades old and we will have to check whether the MC has online records available pertaining to that period. We will check the record and provide the available details to the vigilance department,” Bedi added.
-
Dozen students injured, three critical in SUV-cash van collision
At least twelve students sustained injuries on Monday evening when a Bolero SUV carrying them collided with a cash van near Kolhuwa crossing under Khukhundu police station of district Deoria of Gorakhpur division. According to police sources, one dozen students of Bahadur Yadav Memorial PG College were returning to Deoria after taking part in a farewell party when the incident happened. The injured are undergoing treatment and the police have started investigation into the incident.
-
Experts hold session on sepsis at DMCH in Ludhiana
To mark World Sepsis Day, the department of microbiology of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) organised an awareness session on Tuesday. Speaking about sepsis, experts said it occurs when the body's response to an infection injures its own tissues and organs. It may lead to shock, multi-organ failure or even death, if not treated. A quiz was also organised on the occasion and Dr Ramandeep Singh (surgery) was declared winner.
-
Indian Swachhta league: Authorities urge residents to contribute towards ‘garbage-free’ Ludhiana
Participating in the first-ever Indian Swachhta league, the district municipal corporation has urged residents to join the 'Ludhiana Lions' team formed by the MC to vie in the inter-city competition— announced by the union ministry of housing and urban affairs— towards building garbage-free cities . Under the initiative, different events will be organised by the civic body on September 17, including cleanliness drive, drawing competitions, cycle rally, nukkad natak etc, at Nehru Rose garden.
-
AKTU to provide technical support to state in water management
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University will provide technical support in water management to the state government. UP jal shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh, during a meeting with AKTU vice chancellor Professor Pradeep Kumar Mishra, asked the technical university to cooperate with the government in water management. The VC has promised for providing AKTU's cooperation so that the work of water management could be executed properly.
-
Letter to CJI: OBA president opposes elevation of SC lawyers as HC judges
The president of the Oudh Bar Association of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has opposed the elevation of advocates practicing at the Supreme Court as judges of the Allahabad high court. Chaudhary's letter to the CJI comes days after president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Vikas Singh gave a statement advocating elevation of Supreme Court advocates as judges of high court.
