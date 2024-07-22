Football tourney to raise drug awareness concludes in Ludhiana

Launched with an aim to sensitise the youth about drugs and engage them in sports activities, a two-day football tournament by Khanna Police concluded on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police Amneet Kondal felicitating the winning team of the two-day football tournament in Ludhiana. (HT)

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said the police have already launched a crackdown against drug menace and stern action is being taken against peddlers. She mentioned that such sports events are being held to sensitise people about the harmful impact of drugs.

“The motive is to enhance the interest of the youth in sports activities,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Football Training Centre (FTC), Khanna, won first prize, FTC Machhiwara, FTC Daoumajra won second and third prizes. Taran Grewal of the Football Training Centre team, Khanna, was adjudged as player of the tournament.

The tournament had 10 male teams and two female teams.

The first position came with a prize money cheque of ₹11,000, second prize was ₹5,100, and third ₹3,100. Certificates to participation were also given to all participants by the police.