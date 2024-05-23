For 2nd year in row, Chandigarh sets aside 85% quota for govt school pass-outs

After introducing 85% reservation for Class-11 seats at Chandigarh’s government schools for pass-outs of the city’s government schools in the 2023-24 session, the UT education department is set to continue with the quota, while children from private schools and other states will have to compete for the 15% seats. When the 85% quota was first introduced, there was much hue and cry by the residents, especially private school children and their parents who felt this would be discriminatory towards them. (HT File)

As per the prospectus released by the department on Wednesday, like last year’s prospectus, 13,875 seats will be on offer. Out of this, 11,794 seats will be reserved for government school students. A merit list, taking into account marks in Class 10 exams in English, mathematics, science, social science and language 2, is prepared for admissions, and criteria in case of a tie has also been mentioned.

No pvt school kid left out despite 85% quota last year

When the 85% quota was first introduced, there was much hue and cry by the residents, especially private school children and their parents who felt this would be discriminatory towards them. However, officials said by the end of the admission process, 20% of the seats had been allotted to those from the other category. Not many students were left after four rounds of counselling were held to allot seats.

Speaking about this, UT director school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said, “This was done as a safeguard for government school kids so that they don’t miss out on studying in higher classes. It will be continued in the coming years as well. Meanwhile, the department is gearing up to ensure the process runs smoothly.”

Brar added that this year, the number of students from government schools is lesser and is pegged around 10,000 students, so it is likely that additional seats will be converted to the other category this year. However, last year the quota was implemented as a whole for all the branches. Due to this, there were initially no vacant seats for private school kids in humanities while there was a higher percentage of vacant seats in the science stream. The same will continue this year.

After the quota was introduced last year, private school students went to the Punjab and Haryana high court. While classes were set to start on July 1, the court had sought a response from the UT administration by July 3. A total of five petitions were filed, out of which one had been withdrawn and the court individually adjudicated four petitions, but overall regarding the policy the matter had remained unsettled.

To apply, students will have to visit https://www.chdeducation.gov.in/. Entries will only be filled out online, but students can fill the form at any government school under the guidance of the faculty between 9 am to 12 noon on all working days during the vacation. This will have to be filled out and submitted online. The allotment list will be uploaded later on the department website with the name of the school and the stream allotted.