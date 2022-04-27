For foolproof security, SGPC resolves to install scanners at Golden Temple entrances
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Tuesday resolved to install scanners at the entrances of Golden Temple, in view of some untoward incidents that took place on the premises in the recent past.
The decision was taken by the apex gurdwara body during a meeting of its executive committee, which was held at its headquarters here.
SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, who chaired the meeting, said, “Various Sikh bodies have been asking SGPC to make security arrangements more efficient at Golden Temple. In light of these suggestions, scanners will be installed at the entrances to ensure that no one sneaks in unwanted objects, including drugs.”
Notably, an unknown person had made a sacrilege bid at the sanctum sanctorum in December last year. Prior to this, a person threw a gutka (handy book of gurbani) into the sarovar (holy tank) here. Recently, a woman was found smoking on the premises of the shrine.
New serais for pilgrims
The president said due to the huge influx of Sangat (pilgrims) at the shrine, there is a need for new serais (inns).
“SGPC’s executive body has decided to buy land outside the city, especially along the national highway. A sub-committee has been formed to look for land and submit a report. On this land, big serais will be constructed, from where the Sangat will be brought to Golden Temple in special vehicles. Along with a large parking lot, some offices of SGPC will also be shifted to this place,” said Dhami.
He further said that for enhancing performance of SGPC’s sports academies and preparing Saabat Soorat (Sikhs with unshorn hair) players, a sub-committee has been formed.
The SGPC chief also appealed to the Government of India to relax conditions for pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.
On the criticism against spending resources on Dharam Parchar (religious publicity) in Delhi after the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) lost control over the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), Dhami said, “Our move is being given a political colour deliberately.”
Pertinently, media was not invited for a briefing of this meeting. Insiders said it was done to evade queries over issues, including exclusive rights to PTC channel for relaying gurbani from Darbar Sahib and the 328 missing Guru Granth Sahib saroops. The issues had been recently raised by Gurpreet Singh Randhawa, member from opposition in the executive committee.
Top cop releases video to counter Rana claims
Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Tuesday tweeted a 12-second video clip from the CCTV camera at Khar police station that shows policemen serving tea to Amravati MP Navneet Kaur Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana, in response to the Lok Sabha member's allegations of “ill-treatment” in police custody. The Rana couple's lawyer Rizwan Merchant claimed the police refused to serve water to Navneet Kaur and also refused to let her use the washroom during this period.
AIMIM denies part in Hubballi violence after leaders’ arrest
The arrest of four office-bearers of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen in connection with violence at the old Hubballi police station has raised questions on the party's intent to mobilise support from the Muslim electorate ahead of the 2023 assembly elections, people aware of the developments said. The party, however, has blamed right-wing organisations for instigating violence in the state. The police have arrested a total of 146 people so far.
Cops suspended for allegedly thrashing 3 in police custody in Mangaluru
A police inspector and three constables in Mangaluru were suspended pending a probe for allegedly thrashing three members of a right-wing organisation, who were detained for heckling a Muslim tender coconut seller, senior officials said on Tuesday. On Sunday, Ismail, a Muslim vendor who has been selling coconut in Mangaluru city for the past 15 years approached the police and complained. According to an official at the Bajpe police station, following the detention of the men, protests erupted outside the station. Mangaluru police commissioner N Shashi Kumar didn't share the details of the injury suffered.
Workshop discusses UP Clean Air Management Project
LUCKNOW: The department of environment, forest and climate change, UP in collaboration with the World Bank, organized a two-day programme to discuss the proposed UP Clean Air Management Project (UP-CAMP) and to chalk out ways to curb the fast-increasing pollution levels in districts. Minister of state, Arun Kumar Saxena (independent charge) environment, forest and climate change, UP was the chief guest and KP Malik, minister of state was the guest of honour.
Madhya Pradesh govt to give ₹900 per month for farmers to rear ‘desi’ cow
The Madhya Pradesh government will give ₹900 per month for farmers for rearing indigenous cows to promote natural farming, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Tuesday. To support natural farming, the CM said they will appoint five workers in every block, who will motivate the farmers to take up natural farming. “For this we will also give honorarium to these workers,” the CM said.
