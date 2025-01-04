For second day, fog hits flight operations at Chandigarh airport

For the second consecutive day, flight services at Chandigarh international airport were hit due to fog on Saturday morning. Ten flights were delayed due to poor visibility. A cyclist makes his way through dense fog amid chilly conditions. Ten flights were delayed due to poor visibility at Chandigarh airport on Saturday morning. (ANI Photo)

Two flights, including Air India flight AI619 that was scheduled to reach Chandigarh at 8.20am, arrived late at 10.07am.

Indigo flight 6E1417 from Abu Dhabi that was scheduled to reach Chandigarh at 9am on Saturday was diverted to New Delhi.

Departures from Chandigarh, including flight AI2638 to New Delhi and Indigo’s 6E146 to Lucknow, were delayed due to poor visibility in the morning.

The visibility required to run flight operations is around 1,100 metres.

Air India flights AI438 to New Delhi, AI620 to Mumbai and AI458 to Leh left behind schedule.

Indigo flights 6E6056 to Goa, 6E112 to Ahmedabad and 6E1418 to Abu Dhabi were also delayed due to fog on Saturday.

Large parts of Punjab and Haryana have been witnessing thick fog for the past few days.

On Friday morning, two flights were cancelled and 25 were delayed due to low visibility. Operations resumed around noon after the visibility improved.