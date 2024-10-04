Forces, terrorists engage in brief gunfight in J&K’s Kishtwar

A brief gunfight took place between security forces and armed terrorists during a search operation in Kishtwar district on Thursday morning. Forces, terrorists engaged in a brief gunfight in J&K’s Kishtwar. (Representative Image)

“Based on specific inputs about the presence of terrorists, the security forces launched a joint search operation in Chatroo area of Kishtwar,” a police spokesperson said.

“A contact was established (with terrorists) and a few rounds have been fired from both sides,” she added.

The security forces have had multiple exchanges of fire with terrorists in various parts of Kishtwar during the last two months.

On September 13, two Army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO), were killed in an encounter with terrorists in the Naidgham area of Chatroo.

It may be stated here that the security forces have launched search operations in the upper reaches of Kishtwar since September 21.

“This morning a brief exchange of fire took place between security forces and armed terrorists around 10.35 am at Dachhnar Top. In the exchange of fire a special police officer sustained a minor injury,” said official sources.

The search operations involved commandos of the 2 para, special operations group and the CRPF.

“Intelligence inputs suggested that there could be more than two groups of two to three terrorists, believed to by ex-Pakistan army regulars, in the upper reaches,” they added.