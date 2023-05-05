Ludhiana: Tractor crushes South Sudan student to death

In a hit-and-run case, a 23-year-old foreign student of PCTE college died after he was crushed under a tractor-trailer near Jhande village while on way to the college guest house on Thursday evening. The victim, Latjor Pal Deng, hailed from South Sudan and was a first-year student of bachelors in medical lab sciences. (HT Photo)

The victim, Latjor Pal Deng, hailed from South Sudan and was a first-year student of bachelors in medical lab sciences (BMLS).

As per the FIR registered at the Sadar police station, the student was headed for the college guest house on his motorcycle (PB 10 EL 7905) when a rashly driven tractor-trailer hit him at a roundabout. The vehicle overloaded with sand hit the student following which he lost his balance and fell. The tractor’s tyre ran over his head crushing it beyond recognition. The student died on the spot.

A case has been registered under Sections 279, 337, 338, and 304-A of the IPC (rash and negligent driving, causing death due to negligence).

As a huge crowd gathered following the incident, the tractor-trailer driver fled the spot and is since on the run.

Based on the vehicle number, the accused driver was identified as Nachchatar Singh, a resident of Garhdiwala village in Ferozpur. The tractor-trailer has been impounded.

College holds condolence meet

The tragic news of the accident sent shock waves across the college where his friends and colleagues remembered him as a sweet and loving student.

Swapan Chanana, dean students welfare of the PCTE Group of Institutes, said the student was an all-rounder and a great sportsperson who loved playing football.

The college held a condolence meeting in the evening where students and the staff paid their last respects to the departed soul.

Thomas Kenneth, the Deputy Head of Mission of South Sudan Embassy in India, accompanied by the education attache in the embassy, Prof Paul Benjamin Malish, reached Ludhiana on Friday and completed the formalities. The student’s body will be flown to South Sudan. His father is reportedly a politician.