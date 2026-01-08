Foreign-linked targeted killing plot foiled in Ludhiana, 2 held with 9mm pistol

In a major intelligence-led crackdown, the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), SAS Nagar, in coordination with the Counter Intelligence, Ludhiana, foiled a planned targeted killing, arresting two Ludhiana-based men allegedly acting on the directions of foreign-based extremist handlers. A 9mm pistol and five live cartridges were recovered from their possession, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Wednesday. In a major intelligence-led crackdown, the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), SAS Nagar, in coordination with the Counter Intelligence, Ludhiana, foiled a planned targeted killing, arresting two Ludhiana-based men allegedly acting on the directions of foreign-based extremist handlers (Representational image)

The arrested accused have been identified as Karanbir Singh, 21, a resident of Haibowal Kalan, Ludhiana, and Avtar Singh alias Tari, 34, of New Shimlapuri, Millerganj, Ludhiana. Police said Avtar Singh has a criminal history, with multiple cases registered against him under the Arms Act and the IPC, while Karanbir Singh has no criminal history.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said the preliminary investigation revealed that the duo was in direct contact with handlers based in the UK and Germany, linked to the Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) and hardline extremist ideology. Acting on their instructions, the accused had allegedly conducted reconnaissance of government buildings and prominent offices in Ludhiana as part of a broader conspiracy to execute a targeted attack.

The investigation further revealed that the two were also tasked with collecting inputs and carrying out groundwork related to several identified individuals, indicating a wider network and a potentially larger plot.

Sharing operational details, AIG SSOC SAS Nagar, D Sudarvizhi, said that following specific and credible intelligence about the conspiracy, a joint team of SSOC SAS Nagar and Counter Intelligence, Ludhiana, launched a precision operation and arrested both accused from Ludhiana. “During the course of the investigation, on the disclosure of Avtar Singh, we recovered one 9mm pistol along with live cartridges,” she said.

The AIG added that the probe has also revealed that both men were radicalised and recruited by their foreign-based handlers, and were instructed to circulate extremist content on social media as part of their assignment. “Further investigation is underway to establish both forward and backward linkages in the case,” she added.

In this connection, a case has been registered at Police Station SSOC SAS Nagar under Sections 113(5) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police said the operation has averted a serious threat to public safety and investigations are continuing to dismantle the entire network.

Box : Did recce of several right wing leaders

The accused came in contact with one of the handlers Kulwant Singh Mann Khalsa, who is living abroad. Khalsa added the duo on a WhatsApp group and radicalised them. He gave them the task of doing recce of right wing leaders and government offices in the city. The accused clicked pictures of their houses and offices and sent them to him.

Karanbir Singh used to help his father in his hosiery business, while Avtar Singh Tari used to work as an agent in the court complex. Later, he became a Nihang. The police claimed that the accused came in contact with the handlers through social networking sites.