Foreign-trained teachers act as catalyst in education revolution: CM Mann

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said foreign-trained teachers are acting as a catalyst of the “education revolution” in the state by further improving the standard of education. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann flags off the second batch of teachers from different state government schools to Finland for training, in Chandigarh on Saturday. (ANI)

Interacting with the teachers after flagging off a batch of 72 teachers for teachers’ training in Finland here at his official residence, the chief minister said that education, health and power had acquired a centre stage in the political agenda of the parties due to the efforts of AAP and its national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

He claimed that prior to this none of the political parties had ever bothered about these core sectors that have been most important for the common man. Mann said that it is a matter of pride that Punjab has hitherto sent 234 principals/education officers for a five-day leadership development programme to Singapore and 72 primary cadre teachers to Turku, Finland.

He said that apart from it, three batches of 152 headmasters/ education officers were sent to the IIM, Ahmedabad. He said that during training these teachers were equipped with modern teaching practices prevalent abroad and after their return these teachers share the practices with students and their colleagues thereby ensuring that students get acquainted with the pattern of study on foreign shores.

The CM said that this out of box idea is giving major thrust to the education revolution in the state by bringing the much-needed qualitative change in the education system of the state by benefitting the students.

On the occasion, cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains and others were also present.