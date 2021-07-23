Former Ambala Cantt naib tehsildar arrested for taking 1 lakh bribe

More than a month after he was booked for allegedly taking ₹1 lakh as bribe and asking for ₹5 lakh more from a former Congress councillor, police on Thursday arrested Bodhraj Singh, a former naib tehsildar of Ambala Cantonment.

DSP (Cantonment) Ram Kumar, who was also the investigating officer in the case, said that Bodhraj will be presented in a court on Friday.

“No recovery of the amount has been made yet and investigation is underway,” he added.

The accused, a resident of Kaithal’s Cheeka, who was working at the mini-secretariat in cantonment, had retired from his post on June 30. His anticipatory bail was rejected by a trial court on June 17.

In another plea before the Punjab and Haryana high court filed on June 25, a bench comprising Justice HS Madaan had sought a response from the state government by July 12 on his anticipatory bail. On July 19, his bail was rejected by an HC bench of Justice Avneesh Jhingan.

As per the case, the accused had allegedly asked for ₹2 lakh for property mutation papers from two-time former municipal councillor Onkar Nathi on April 5. In his complaint, Nathi had said that he gave ₹1 lakh to Bodhraj and when the papers were prepared, he asked for ₹5 lakh more in May.

On June 5, Nathi had met Haryana home minister Anil Vij with his complaint after which an FIR was registered under extortion charges and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act on June 16.