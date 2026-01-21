Former bank employee ‘harassed’:FIR under SC/ST Act registered against officials of Kangra co-op bank

Police have registered an FIR under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against senior officials of the Kangra Central Cooperative Bank Ltd., Dharamshala, over the alleged harassment of a retired bank officer, police officials said on Tuesday. According to police, Bhardwaj alleged that while serving as deputy general manager at the bank, he was intentionally harassed by officers and officials of the bank, who allegedly provided false information during departmental inquiries against him. (File)

The complainant, Kuldeep Chand Bhardwaj, a retired deputy general manager and a resident of Chetru in Dharamshala, has alleged that he was harassed by senior officials during his tenure at the bank. In his complaint, Bhardwaj stated that he belongs to the scheduled caste community.

“Bhardwaj made a complaint against the administrator of the Kangra Central Coop Bank Ltd, head office Dharamshala, two general managers of the bank presently posted at Kangra Central Coop Bank Ltd, head office Dharamshala, one former general manager of the bank, one deputy general manager, KCCB Ltd, head office Dharamshala, one former AGM of the bank, one Grade-I, sr manager posted in the establishment section and one Grade-II officer posted in the establishment section,” police said. “A case has been registered at Dharamshala police station and the investigation is underway,” the officials added.