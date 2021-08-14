Former Chandigarh Congress chief Chhabra joins AAP

In a setback to the Chandigarh Congress, former city unit chief Pardeep Chhabra joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday.

Chhabra, who was at loggerheads with the local Congress party leadership for the past six months, joined the AAP in the presence of its national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital.

Stating that he has unconditionally joined the AAP, Chhabra said: “I am not after any post or position. I will not fight the Chandigarh municipal elections that are slated for later this year. I have joined the AAP only to ensure that it wins the upcoming MC elections. I have also been told by Kejriwal to play active role in the Punjab assembly elections that are due early next year.”

Chhabra, who has also remained the Chandigarh mayor, further said: “My focus will be to strengthen the party at the grassroots. For the past six years, I have been working hard at the grassroots. I know what people want. This will help the AAP in expanding its presence in the city.”

Chhabra, who has been associated with the Congress for more than three decades, severed all links with the party on August 6 when he resigned from it primary membership. In his resignation letter addressed to All India Congress Committee interim president Sonia Gandhi, he blamed former Chandigarh MP and party’s national treasurer Pawan Bansal for his resignation.

Since his removal from the post of the Chandigarh Congress president in February earlier this year, Chhabra has been a vocal critic of the party’s local leadership.

AAP in election mode

As AAP supremo Kejriwal welcomed Chhabra to the party fold, he categorically told the party leaders to prepare for the municipal elections and “repeat Delhi’s win in Chandigarh MC elections”.

“The Congress has become hollow from inside, and frustration is growing in the party workers. Now, they have an option in the AAP. In the coming days, people will be surprised at the large number of people leaving the Congress and joining the AAP,” said Chhabra.

AAP MC election in-charge Chandermukhi Sharma said: “Chhabra is a seasoned organiser and leader connected with the grassroots. His presence will bolster the party’s presence and strength in the city. There is widespread disenchantment in the Congress at the mistreatment meted out to Chhabra.”

On the question that splitting of anti-incumbency votes between the Congress and AAP would benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party, Sharma said, “People are tired of BJP’s misgovernance and have lost faith in the Congress over the years. Now, the only option is AAP. We will only induct people with clean image in the party.”

“Chhabra has been associated with the party for the past 35 years. He was a councillor for 15 years, and also a former mayor. He was the party president for nearly six years. He might not be able to push senior leaders to break the ranks, but at the grassroots, he can get support from the disgruntled elements, which can create a problem for the Congress in the crucial election year,” said a Congress leader, requesting anonymity.