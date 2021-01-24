Former Chandigarh DEO who died of Covid among 24 R-day awardees
Harbir Singh Anand, former district education officer who died of Covid-19 on September 5 last year, is among 15 public servants to be awarded for their meritorious service by the Chandigarh administration on Republic Day.
Besides them, six people and three non-government organisations will also get commendation certificates in the fields of social service, sports, art and culture.
According to the citation, under Harbir Singh Anand’s supervision, the staff of mid-day meal kitchens used to prepare around 18,000 meals per day for the needy during the lockdown. “He worked day and night as a Covid warrior, and continued his diligent services till his last breath, just 25 days prior to his retirement,” it states.
Meanwhile, three NGOs are being felicitated for their immense help and support to the administration’s efforts to help needy persons during the lockdown. Sree Chaitanya Gaudiya Math Mandir, Sector 20B, was one of the biggest contributors to the supply of cooked food to poor people. According to the citation: “They supplied desi ghee khichdi twice a day during this time.”
Chandigarh Samooh Gurdwara Parbandhak Sangathan, an umbrella organisation of gurdwaras in the city, prepared large quantities of food in their kitchens. “Their workers worked dedicatedly day and night to support the administration in this cause,” states the citation. Sidh Baba Balak Sewa Mandal, Sector 29, a religious organisation, also cooked large quantities of food and provided it to the administration for distribution among the poor.
