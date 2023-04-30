Jalandhar bypoll: Ex-CM Charanjit Singh Channi addresses 13 rallies; calls state govt ‘anti-Dalit’

Former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi addressed 13 rallies in Jalandhar Cantonment, central and north assembly segments on Sunday. Former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi (centre) during a rally on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Accompanied by party candidate Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary and party’s state president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Channi reiterated alleged anti-Dalit stance of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in their past one-year tenure.

He said before coming to power, the AAP had promised the people of Punjab to appoint a Dalit deputy chief minister in the state. “Even after one year, no Dalit deputy CM has been appointed. The party remembers the Dalit community only when the elections are around. The poor people were being deprived of even their ration cards and blue cards as the ruling government had revoked hundreds of cards without any valid reason,” said Channi.

Meanwhile, addressing the gathering, Karamjit Kaur said women had an equal stake in the society’s development and their voice should be represented in all public forums. She said the Congress party had taken various initiatives to empower women and make them a part of public institutions.