Ludhiana, Former chief managing director of Punjab's power utility, PSPCL, K D Chaudhary was arrested in a corruption case by the state vigilance bureau, officials said on Wednesday. Former CMD of Punjab's power utility PSPCL held in corruption case

Besides, former senior executive engineer of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited , Sanjeev Prabhakar, and director of Damini Resort and Builders Private Limited in Ludhiana, Amit Garg, were also held after a case was registered against them by the Vigilance Bureau Economic Offence Wing in Ludhiana.

An official spokesperson of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau said the coloniser of Basant Avenue in collusion with the concerned field officers of PSPCL got the said 66 KV substation installed in 1,015 square yards in his colony.

If at that time the higher authorities had instructed the field officers to verify the NOC of all the colonies of the coloniser and since the colonies are interconnected and located side by side, the entire electricity load would have been calculated together, then the entire cost of the 66 KV substation would have been borne by the coloniser.

In this regard, he said that the guidelines regarding the installation of the substation were not followed.

The 66-KV Basant Avenue substation has no paved road and is located in fields about three km away from Pakhowal Link Road.

It was not mentioned in the proposal or later in any office noting by the higher authorities of the power department, so even now, the said 66 KV Basant Avenue substation is located in undeveloped colonies and fields.

The proposal regarding the 66-KVH substation at Basant Avenue sent by then XEN Sanjeev Prabhakar and other senior officers posted in the field at that time was approved by the then chief managing director Chaudhary, ignoring the shortcomings and comments regarding the installation of the said substation.

"Due to which Basant Avenue Colony has been directly benefited. The case is being investigated by arresting the accused K D Chaudhary, Sanjeev Prabhakar and Amit Garg," said the spokesperson.

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