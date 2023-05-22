Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / AK Jain appointed Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board chairman

AK Jain appointed Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board chairman

ByHT Correspondent
May 22, 2023 03:06 PM IST

The post had been lying vacant since December 3, 2020 when DK Saraf, the former chairman of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, retired

The government has appointed former coal secretary AK Jain as the chairman of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), a post that was lying vacant since December 2020.

Former coal secretary AK Jain has been appointed chairman of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB). (File photo)
Former coal secretary AK Jain has been appointed chairman of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB). (File photo)

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Anil Kumar Jain (retd), secretary to the Government of India as chairperson PNGRB for five years from the date of assumption of charge of the post, or till attaining the age of 65 years or until further orders whichever is the earliest,” a recent government order said.

Also read: India aims to boost coal output by up to 100 million tonnes, reopen

Jain, who belongs to Panchkula, is a 1986-batch IAS officer from the Madhya Pradesh cadre. He retired as coal secretary on October 31, 2022.

He was joint secretary in the ministry of petroleum and natural gas and additional secretary in the Niti Aayog handling energy. Jain held the charge of additional secretary and special secretary in the ministry of environment, forest and climate change before becoming the coal secretary.

Former chairman of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) DK Saraf retired as the PNGRB chief on December 3, 2020.

Former oil secretary Tarun Kapoor was also recommended for the role of PNGRB chief, but was appointed adviser to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is looking after energy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chairman government
chairman government
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out