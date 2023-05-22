AK Jain appointed Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board chairman

The government has appointed former coal secretary AK Jain as the chairman of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), a post that was lying vacant since December 2020. Former coal secretary AK Jain has been appointed chairman of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB). (File photo)

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Anil Kumar Jain (retd), secretary to the Government of India as chairperson PNGRB for five years from the date of assumption of charge of the post, or till attaining the age of 65 years or until further orders whichever is the earliest,” a recent government order said.

Jain, who belongs to Panchkula, is a 1986-batch IAS officer from the Madhya Pradesh cadre. He retired as coal secretary on October 31, 2022.

He was joint secretary in the ministry of petroleum and natural gas and additional secretary in the Niti Aayog handling energy. Jain held the charge of additional secretary and special secretary in the ministry of environment, forest and climate change before becoming the coal secretary.

Former chairman of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) DK Saraf retired as the PNGRB chief on December 3, 2020.

Former oil secretary Tarun Kapoor was also recommended for the role of PNGRB chief, but was appointed adviser to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is looking after energy.

