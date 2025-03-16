Former Cong MLA shot at in Himachal, SIT formed

A day after former Congress MLA Bumber Thakur sustained injuries after unidentified assailants fired upon him, he alleged that “drug traffickers” were behind the attack and accused the local BJP legislator of supporting his attackers. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu meeting former Congress legislator Bumber Thakur in Shimla on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Thakur, who was admitted to IGMC hospital, Shimla, on Saturday, alleged that the local leaders were supporting these drug smugglers. Police have detained a man and impounded a vehicle in which the accused had come to Bumber’s house. A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to probe the case. The team will be led by DIG, Central Range, under the supervision of ADG Gyaneshwar Singh, informed officials.

Bumber and his PSO had sustained injuries after four unidentified assailants fired multiple gunshots at his home in Bilaspur during Holi celebrations in broad daylight. Thakur was celebrating Holi with his supporters near his residence when the unidentified assailants fired around 12 rounds, injuring Thakur, his personal security officer (PSO) Sanjeev Kumar and supporter Vishal Sharma. Thakur suffered a bullet injury in his leg. Following initial treatment in Bilaspur, Thakur was shifted to IGMC, Shimla, for advanced care, while Sanjeev was admitted to AIIMS Bilaspur in critical condition. However, police sources have now confirmed that the conditions of all three are stable.

Medical superintendent Dr Rahul Rao said, “There is a bullet lodged in the upper part of his left leg, it has not yet been extracted but will be removed once all monetary procedures are completed.”

Drug traffickers under patronage of local leaders behind the attack: Bumber

The former MLA alleged that drug traffickers had shot him while accusing the local BJP legislature of “protecting” these drug smugglers. Bumber alleged that these leaders had even tried to involve his sons in drugs, an attempt from which his son managed to extricate himself from.

“I feel that my family is under threat from drug traffickers and leaders. I am once again demanding security from the chief minister. Although I have been provided security, my family also needs protection. I have applied for a personal arms license with the home department, which is still pending with the home secretary. Had I been armed; I might have been able to save myself. I urge the chief minister to expedite this clearance,” he said.

““If Trilok Jamwal would not support, such incidents would not take place. I have already been attacked six times, and my life is in grave danger. They can kill me at any moment. I will never change my party; I will remain with Congress for life, no matter what happens,” he added.

Bumber was elected MLA from Bilaspur in 2012 after he defeated BJP’s Suresh Chandel with a margin of 5,141 votes.

Will take necessary steps to stop recurrence: PWD Minister

Public works department minister Vikramaditya Singh met Bumber in IGMC and said, “This is a serious matter. An incident like this in Himachal Pradesh is very alarming, and I assure you that we will take all necessary steps to prevent any recurrence.”

Not time for politics, attack result of gangwar: Jamwal

“Not time for politics and allegation baseless,” said BJP MLA Trilok Jamwal while speaking to media on Saturday after after Bumber accused him of supporting his attackers. “The attack is part of ongoing gangwar in Bilaspur,” he added.

“We condemn the attack and broad daylight firing in Bilaspur. Bumber’s son was behind bars for two months... firing took place outside DC office, SP office and session court... But this is not time for politics,” said Jamwal while giving call of Bilaspur band on Monday if accused involved in the case are not arrested.

“Congress government had failed to ensure law and order. If their (Congress) former MLAs are not safe, then it speaks volumes about the law and order. It is gangwar, and Bilaspur had been turned into Bihar,” said Jamwal, who submitted a memorandum to the governor through DC on Saturday after a rally condemning not just the firing incident but deteriorating law and order in the state and particularly in Bilaspur.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said, “Law and order situation in the state has completely collapsed, and the Sukhu government is not serious about its improvement. This is not the first time that bullets have been fired in broad daylight in Bilaspur. Earlier also a similar incident happened in which no strict action was taken by the police”.

CM meets former legislator

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday met Bamber Thakur. Talking to media, CM said, “Doctors are giving him the best treatment, and he is out of danger. This is a very serious matter, and police have been directed to take swift action against the perpetrators. The police have conducted raids overnight, leading to the arrest of some suspects linked to this incident.”

“Protest is a democratic right of Opposition, but they must also cooperate with the government. The first question is how the drug mafia was allowed to flourish in the state. I have ordered a crackdown on the drug mafia in a recent meeting and the state government will introduce Bills in the ongoing budget session of Vidhan Sabha to impose stringent measures against organised crimes and drug networks.”