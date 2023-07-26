Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dharamshala: Former Delhi Police ASI held for smuggling liquor

Dharamshala: Former Delhi Police ASI held for smuggling liquor

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Jul 26, 2023 10:37 PM IST

Nurpur superintendent of police (SP) Ashok Rattan said acting on a tip-off about smuggling of illicit liquor, a police team laid a nakka at Bhadroya toll tax barrier

The police arrested a former assistant sub-inspector of Delhi Police with 1,000 cartons of illicit liquor being smuggled in a concrete-mixer trailer in Bhadroya village late on Tuesday.

During the operation, a concrete-mixer trailer bearing Rajasthan registration number was stopped for checking and upon search, 1,000 boxes of English liquor concealed in it. The liquor was being brought from Pathankot.
The police have arrested the accused, Swarup Singh, a former ASI (investigation) of Delhi Police, said Rattan. The accused is a resident of Jawali in Kangra.

The SP said the accused was convicted and sentenced to four-year jail in a case of corruption in 2019 and was subsequently dismissed from the service.

He said the accused has been booked under relevant laws and being interrogated to find out where the liquor was being taken.

