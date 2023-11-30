close_game
Former deputy speaker of Punjab Ajaib Singh Bhatti rejoins Congress

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 30, 2023 09:08 AM IST

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Congress Legislature Party leader Partap Singh Bajwa and other senior leaders welcomed them into the party fold at a function held at the Punjab Congress Bhawan here.

Former deputy speaker and ex-MLA from Malout Ajaib Singh Bhatti on Wednesday rejoined the Congress along with his daughter Jeevan Jot Kaur.

Former deputy speaker and ex-MLA from Malout Ajaib Singh Bhatti on Wednesday rejoined the Congress along with his daughter Jeevan Jot Kaur.
Former deputy speaker and ex-MLA from Malout Ajaib Singh Bhatti on Wednesday rejoined the Congress along with his daughter Jeevan Jot Kaur. (HT File)

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Congress Legislature Party leader Partap Singh Bajwa and other senior leaders welcomed them into the party fold at a function held at the Punjab Congress Bhawan here.

Bhatti is a three-time former MLA -- twice from Bhucho seat in 2007 and 2012, and then Malout in 2017. He had joined the BJP after the 2022 state assembly polls.

Besides Bhatti and his daughter, former SSP Rajinder Singh, former AAP coordinator for Attari constituency Paramjit Singh Pamma and Youth Akali Dal general secretary Gurveer Brar Kaku Seerwali also joined the party. Warring said their entry would contribute positively to the growth trajectory of the party.

