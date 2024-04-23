Mohali : Six years after the special task force (STF) of Punjab Police arrested a former deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and his two aides with 15kg opium, a .32-bore revolver and 18 cartridges, a Mohali court on Tuesday awarded 12-year jail to the trio along with a fine of ₹1.6 lakh each. Punjab: Former DSP among three get 12-yr jail in drugs case

The special court of Harsimranjit Singh convicted former DSP Haqiqat Rai Singh, Mahant Bikram Nath and Swaran Singh under the NDPS Act as a commercial quantity of opium was recovered from them.

In March 2018, a team headed by superintendent of police (SP) Rajinder Singh Sohal intercepted a car (HR-08F-2900) near Taana village in Fatehgarh Sahib and nabbed the former DSP Singh, 69, along with his associates, including truck driver Swaran Singh, 61, a resident of Amloh, and Bikram Nath, 52, who was then head of Dera Baba Jaswant Nath at Badoshi Kalan village in Fatehgarh Sahib, with the contraband and arms.

The STF recovered the opium, which was concealed under the seat of the car seat, and the weapon with 18 live cartridges from Rai.

According to the police, the accused brought the contraband from Jharkhand.

Rai, who then lived in Sirhind, retired from the internal vigilance department of Punjab Police in 2015.

The STF probe revealed that Nath succeeded Jaswant Nath as the dera head after his death in 2006. Nath told the investigators that he joined the dera when he was 14 and used to arrange drugs for followers there.

Both Swaran Singh and Rai were frequent visitors to the dera and the trio was addicted to drugs, according to the police.

The STF probe revealed that Nath was involved in drug peddling with Swaran since long and the DSP joined them later. The trio used to bring drugs from Jharkhand at cheaper price and supplied it to other addicts at the dera and other consumers in their contact at higher rates.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against them.