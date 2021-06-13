Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Former Haryana CM Chautala escapes unhurt in car accident
Former chief minister OP Chautala’s car met with an accident on the Jhajjar road in Gurugram on Sunday. (HT Photo)
Former chief minister OP Chautala’s car met with an accident on the Jhajjar road in Gurugram on Sunday. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Former Haryana CM Chautala escapes unhurt in car accident

Chautala was sitting in the front passenger seat of his SUV when it collided with another car; barring a bruise, he had no injuries
READ FULL STORY
By Press Trust of India, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 07:56 PM IST

Former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala on Sunday escaped unhurt after his SUV met with an accident in Gurgaon district, police said.

The SUV, in which Chautala, 86, was travelling, had a minor collision with another car on the Gurgaon-Badli-Jhajjar road, said a police official.

“The former CM was sitting in the front passenger seat. The SUV’s airbags deployed after the accident. Barring a bruise, he had no injuries. Others involved in the accident too suffered bruises,” said sub-inspector Braham Prakash of the district’s Bhudera police post over phone.

A spokesperson of the Indian National Lok Dal said that Chautala, who is the INLD president, is doing fine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.