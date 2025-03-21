Former Haryana FM questions removal of budget docs from website

Former Haryana finance minister Sampat Singh on Friday accused the Haryana government of removing all the documents related to the 2025-26 budget estimates from its official website. Former Haryana finance minister Sampat Singh said that he has also written a letter to the Speaker, Haryana Vidhan Sabha raising his concern about the removal of budget and related documents from the official website. (HT File)

In a statement, Singh said that these documents were publicly available on the website since March 17 but later taken off.

The former finance minister said that he has also written a letter to the Speaker, Haryana Vidhan Sabha raising his concern about the removal of budget and related documents from the official website. He has also asked the Speaker to hold an inquiry on why the said documents were taken off online. Also, the concerned officials responsible for the removal should be held accounted for, he demanded.

Singh said that since these documents had already been tabled in the state assembly, their removal from the website deprived Haryana’s citizens of their right to examine budget proposals, assess their impact on everyday life, and understand the government’s priorities. The budget documents have also been removed from National e-Vidhan Application (NEVA), a national website for presenting the proceedings of all state assemblies, the former finance minister said.

State officials, however, said that the budget documents were removed from the website because the budget estimates are still being discussed in the House and the budget is yet to be passed by the assembly.