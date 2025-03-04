Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Former Haryana minister Satpal Sangwan passes away

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Mar 04, 2025 09:06 AM IST

Former Haryana cabinet minister and senior Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) leader Satpal Sangwan passed away on Monday morning after battling liver cancer for the last few years

Former Haryana cabinet minister and senior Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) leader Satpal Sangwan passed away on Monday morning after battling liver cancer for the last few years. He was 77. His son Suneel Sangwan is currently a BJP legislator from Dadri.

Satpal Sangwan (Sourced)
Satpal Sangwan (Sourced)

Scores of people gathered at Chandeni village in Charkhi Dadri district to pay their last respects to Satpal Sangwan. According to family members, Satpal was undergoing treatment at Medanta hospital in Gurugram, where he was admitted recently.

A day before his demise, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and minister Rao Narbir Singh visited him at the hospital to check on his health.

Satpal had contested six assembly elections during his political career, winning twice from Charkhi Dadri. He was first elected as an MLA in 1996 from Dadri from Bansi Lal’s Haryana Vikas Party (HVP). In 2009, he won again, this time on Kuldeep Bishnoi’s Haryana Janhit Congress (HJC) ticket.

Satpal joined the BJP on April 19 last year. Prior to that, he unsuccessfully contested the 2019 assembly polls from Dadri on Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janata party.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On