Former Haryana minister Satpal Sangwan passes away

Former Haryana cabinet minister and senior Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) leader Satpal Sangwan passed away on Monday morning after battling liver cancer for the last few years. He was 77. His son Suneel Sangwan is currently a BJP legislator from Dadri. Satpal Sangwan (Sourced)

Scores of people gathered at Chandeni village in Charkhi Dadri district to pay their last respects to Satpal Sangwan. According to family members, Satpal was undergoing treatment at Medanta hospital in Gurugram, where he was admitted recently.

A day before his demise, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and minister Rao Narbir Singh visited him at the hospital to check on his health.

Satpal had contested six assembly elections during his political career, winning twice from Charkhi Dadri. He was first elected as an MLA in 1996 from Dadri from Bansi Lal’s Haryana Vikas Party (HVP). In 2009, he won again, this time on Kuldeep Bishnoi’s Haryana Janhit Congress (HJC) ticket.

Satpal joined the BJP on April 19 last year. Prior to that, he unsuccessfully contested the 2019 assembly polls from Dadri on Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janata party.