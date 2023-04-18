Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal ex-BJP chief Satpal Satti escapes with minor injuries after car overturns

Himachal ex-BJP chief Satpal Satti escapes with minor injuries after car overturns

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 18, 2023 03:25 PM IST

The four-time Una legislator was on his way from Hamirpur to Una when his driver steered the car towards a hillock to avoid colliding with a truck coming on the wrong side near Lathiani

Una BJP MLA Satpal Singh Satti, who is a former Himachal Pradesh BJP president, had a close shave after the car he was travelling in overturned near Lathiani, 40km from the district headquarters Una, on Tuesday morning.

The car in which BJP MLA Satpal Singh Satti was travelling when it overturned near Lathiani, 40km from the district headquarters of Una, on Tuesday morning. (HT Photo)
The car in which BJP MLA Satpal Singh Satti was travelling when it overturned near Lathiani, 40km from the district headquarters of Una, on Tuesday morning. (HT Photo)

The legislator was reportedly on his way from Hamirpur to Una, police said.

Satti suffered minor injuries and was given first aid at a nearby hospital.

Talking to mediapersons, Satti said his driver steered the car towards the hillock to avoid colliding with a truck coming on the wrong side. “The car overturned but by the grace of God, there were no serious injuries and we all are safe,” he said.

Satti is a four-time MLA from Una. He served as the Himachal BJP president from 2012 to 2020.

police hamirpur driver truck legislator satpal singh satti tuesday morning
