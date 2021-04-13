IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Former Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh tests positive for Covid-19
Former chief minister Virbhadra Singh with son Vikramaditya Singh and wife Pratibha Singh. While Vikramaditya tested positive two days before Virbhadra was diagnosed with coronavirus infection, Pratibha has tested negative for Covid-19. (HT file photo)
Former chief minister Virbhadra Singh with son Vikramaditya Singh and wife Pratibha Singh. While Vikramaditya tested positive two days before Virbhadra was diagnosed with coronavirus infection, Pratibha has tested negative for Covid-19. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Former Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh tests positive for Covid-19

Virbhadra Singh, 86, a former chief minister of Himachal Pradesh and veteran Congress leader, has tested positive for Covid-19
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON APR 13, 2021 09:49 AM IST

Virbhadra Singh, 86, a former chief minister of Himachal Pradesh and veteran Congress leader, has tested positive for Covid-19.

The six-time chief minister is in isolation at his house, Holly Lodge, in the Jakhu hills of Shimla. Family sources said he is likely to be shifted to Chandigarh for treatment.

Virbhadra’s son Vikramaditya Singh, 31, who is the Congress MLA from Shimla Rural, had tested positive two days ago.

Also read: Himachal sees 70% rise in Covid cases in a week

Vikramaditya is also the state Congress general secretary and was the co-incharge for the Mandi municipal corporation elections on April 7. He was at the forefront of the party’s campaign.

Virbhadra’s wife Pratibha Singh has tested negative for coronavirus but a domestic help at the former CM’s residence has tested positive.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP