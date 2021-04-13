Former Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh tests positive for Covid-19

Virbhadra Singh, 86, a former chief minister of Himachal Pradesh and veteran Congress leader, has tested positive for Covid-19.

The six-time chief minister is in isolation at his house, Holly Lodge, in the Jakhu hills of Shimla. Family sources said he is likely to be shifted to Chandigarh for treatment.

Virbhadra’s son Vikramaditya Singh, 31, who is the Congress MLA from Shimla Rural, had tested positive two days ago.

Also read: Himachal sees 70% rise in Covid cases in a week

Vikramaditya is also the state Congress general secretary and was the co-incharge for the Mandi municipal corporation elections on April 7. He was at the forefront of the party’s campaign.

Virbhadra’s wife Pratibha Singh has tested negative for coronavirus but a domestic help at the former CM’s residence has tested positive.