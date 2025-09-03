Former Himachal DGP ID Bhandari passes away in Shimla

Former Himachal Pradesh director general of police (DGP) ID Bhandari passed away on Tuesday following a heart attack at Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital here. due to a heart attack. Former Himachal Pradesh director general of police (DGP) ID Bhandari passed away on Tuesday following a heart attack at Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital here. due to a heart attack. (File)

Bhandari, a 1982-batch Indian IPS officer, hailed from Bilaspur and lived in Kasumpti, Shimla. He was born on April 11, 1954. His last rites will be performed on Wednesday at his ancestral village in Bilaspur

Bhandari is survived by his wife and two children.

Over the course of his distinguished career, Bhandari served the state police in several key positions, including DGP, CID, and ADGP of the state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau before retiring in 2014.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri have condoled his demise.

“Bhandari discharged his duties with full dedication and devotion while holding various posts in the state police department. His excellent services will always be remembered,” the CM said.