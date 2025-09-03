Search
Wed, Sept 03, 2025
Former Himachal DGP ID Bhandari passes away in Shimla

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Published on: Sept 03, 2025 04:30 am IST

Bhandari, a 1982-batch Indian IPS officer, hailed from Bilaspur and lived in Kasumpti, Shimla. He was born on April 11, 1954. His last rites will be performed on Wednesday at his ancestral village in Bilaspur

Bhandari is survived by his wife and two children.

Over the course of his distinguished career, Bhandari served the state police in several key positions, including DGP, CID, and ADGP of the state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau before retiring in 2014.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri have condoled his demise.

“Bhandari discharged his duties with full dedication and devotion while holding various posts in the state police department. His excellent services will always be remembered,” the CM said.

