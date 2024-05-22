Former Jammu and Kashmir finance minister’s son, two others booked for graft

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday registered a case of corruption against former finance minister Abdul Rahim Rather’s son, Bilal Rather, officials of enforcement wing, then chief town planner and then vice-chairperson of the Jammu Development Authority (JDA). Former v finance minister Abdul Rahim Rather’s son, Bilal Rather, was among the key accused. (HT File)

ACB registered a case under sections of Jammu and Kashmir Prevention of Corruption Act, 2006, and 120-B RPC against officers/officials of the enforcement wing, then chief town planner and JDA official as well as beneficiary, Hilal Ahmad Rather.

The agency was probing allegations of JDA illegally approving construction of an IT Park in favour of Hilal Rather on a back dated site plan for three-storey building despite knowing that there was no provision to regulate an illegal construction, an official spokesperson.

The verification conducted revealed that back dated permission was granted for construction of IT park in favour of Hilal Rather by JDA with the conditions that building shall be used only for IT purpose.

“However, after obtaining NOCs, Bilal Rather started construction of the building and constructed the fifth floor and a porch in front, which was in violation of the sanctioned plan. He also constructed G+1 on the rear side in violation of the building laws,” the spokesperson said.

The verification revealed that the accused officials abused their official positions and in a criminal conspiracy hatched with Hilal Rather and intentionally remained silent spectators and did not perform their duties.

“As a result, the beneficiary succeeded in the construction of a fifth storey with a porch without obtaining permission as well as in violation to the sanctioned plan thereby causing wrongful loss to government exchequer,” said the spokesperson.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

Notably, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had booked Hilal Rather in a ₹177-crore bank fraud case on March 5, 2020. The central agency has taken over the case on the ACB’s recommendation.