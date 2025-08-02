An Enforcement Directorate (ED) court in Mohali has declared Harpreet Singh, son of former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, a proclaimed offender in connection with a case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The court has adjourned the matter for further hearing to August 19. Former minister Dharamsot’s son declared PO in Forest scam-linked PMLA case

According to the court order issued on July 29, Harpreet failed to appear before the court despite the issuance of a proclamation on March 28. “The statutory period of 30 days has expired; therefore, the accused is declared a fugitive,” the court noted. It further directed that mandatory intimation be sent to the concerned police station.

The court has now sought detailed information on Harpreet’s assets so that confiscation proceedings may be initiated under Section 83 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which permits the attachment of a proclaimed offender’s property.

As part of due process, copies of the proclamation order have been pasted at Harpreet’s residence in Ward No. 6, Anya Road, Amloh (Fatehgarh Sahib), at a prominent public location and on the notice board of the court. Meanwhile, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, also an accused in the case, is currently out on bail.

ED’s probe stems from two FIRs registered by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act against Dharamsot linked to an alleged forest scam.