Former ministers Raman Bhalla, Lal Singh among 19 in fresh Congress list

The Congress, which has forged a pre-poll alliance with the National Conference late on Monday, released its third list of candidates for the third and final phase of upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. Congress candidate Sumit Magotra being welcomed by supporters as he gets ticket from Udhampur West. (ANI)

Among 19 candidates, the party has fielded former minister and working president of the party’s J&K unit Raman Bhalla from Jammu South, former NSUI chief Neeraj Kundan from Bishnah and former minister Chaudhary Lal Singh from Basohli.

Other candidates include Irfan Hafeez Lone from Wagoora-Kreeri, Summit Mangotra from Udhampur West, Manohar Lal Sharma from Billawar, Balbir Singh from Nagrota, Thakur Manmohan Singh from Jammu West, Yogesh Sawhney from Jammu East, and Krishan Dev Singh from Samba.

The Congress party had previously announced its second list of six candidates last week.

They were J&K Congress chief, Tariq Hameed Karra from Central Shalteng, Mumtaz Khan from Reasi, Bhupender Jamwal from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Iftkar Ahmed from Rajouri, Shabir Ahmad Khan from Thannamandi, and Mohammad Shahnawaz Choudhary from Surankote.

Earlier, on August 27, the party had released its first list, which included prominent leaders such as Ghulam Ahmad Mir from Dooru, Vikar Rasool Wani from Banihal, Peerzada Mohd Syed from Anantnag, Sheikh Riaz from Doda, and others.

Under seat-sharing arrangement, the National Conference will contest 51 out of 90 seats, while the Congress will contest on 32 seats. Both parties will have a friendly contest on five seats against each other, with one seat each reserved for the CPI(M) and the Panthers Party.